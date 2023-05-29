CTS Corporation [CTS] moved up 2.71: Why It’s Important

CTS Corporation [NYSE: CTS] jumped around 1.21 points on Friday, while shares priced at $45.88 at the close of the session, up 2.71%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that CTS Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Solid Quarter, Managing Through Challenging Market Dynamics.

CTS Corporation stock is now 16.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTS Stock saw the intraday high of $46.21 and lowest of $44.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.59, which means current price is +20.67% above from all time high which was touched on 03/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 168.36K shares, CTS reached a trading volume of 137703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CTS Corporation [CTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTS shares is $45.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CTS Corporation is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTS in the course of the last twelve months was 15.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has CTS stock performed recently?

CTS Corporation [CTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.66. With this latest performance, CTS shares gained by 12.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.75 for CTS Corporation [CTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.10, while it was recorded at 44.84 for the last single week of trading, and 42.96 for the last 200 days.

CTS Corporation [CTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CTS Corporation [CTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.02 and a Gross Margin at +35.72. CTS Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.15.

Return on Total Capital for CTS is now 16.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CTS Corporation [CTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.60. Additionally, CTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CTS Corporation [CTS] managed to generate an average of $14,154 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.CTS Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for CTS Corporation [CTS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTS Corporation go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for CTS Corporation [CTS]