CompoSecure Inc. [CMPO] Is Currently 0.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CompoSecure Inc. [NASDAQ: CMPO] traded at a high on 05/26/23, posting a 0.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.11. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM that CompoSecure Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Reiterates 2023 Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 124940 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CompoSecure Inc. stands at 2.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.61%.

The market cap for CMPO stock reached $556.57 million, with 17.63 million shares outstanding and 7.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 217.93K shares, CMPO reached a trading volume of 124940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CompoSecure Inc. [CMPO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMPO shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMPO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CompoSecure Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43.

How has CMPO stock performed recently?

CompoSecure Inc. [CMPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, CMPO shares dropped by -3.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.24 for CompoSecure Inc. [CMPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.34, while it was recorded at 7.12 for the last single week of trading, and 6.01 for the last 200 days.

CompoSecure Inc. [CMPO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CompoSecure Inc. [CMPO] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.36 and a Gross Margin at +58.03. CompoSecure Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CompoSecure Inc. [CMPO] managed to generate an average of $21,949 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.57.CompoSecure Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for CompoSecure Inc. [CMPO]