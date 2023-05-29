Columbia Financial Inc. [CLBK] Revenue clocked in at $333.80 million, down -25.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Columbia Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: CLBK] price surged by 2.03 percent to reach at $0.32. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Columbia Financial, Inc. Announces Sixth Stock Repurchase Program.

On December 14, 2022, the Company announced its fifth stock repurchase program which authorized the purchase of up to 3,000,000 shares. The Company completed the 3,000,000 share repurchase under this plan at a cost of $57.7 million, or $19.24 per share.

A sum of 123492 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 224.87K shares. Columbia Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $16.16 and dropped to a low of $15.80 until finishing in the latest session at $16.09.

The one-year CLBK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.51. The average equity rating for CLBK stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Columbia Financial Inc. [CLBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLBK shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLBK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Columbia Financial Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLBK in the course of the last twelve months was 17.10.

CLBK Stock Performance Analysis:

Columbia Financial Inc. [CLBK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.62. With this latest performance, CLBK shares dropped by -6.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.40 for Columbia Financial Inc. [CLBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.27, while it was recorded at 15.95 for the last single week of trading, and 20.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Columbia Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Columbia Financial Inc. [CLBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.15. Columbia Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.31.

Return on Total Capital for CLBK is now 6.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Columbia Financial Inc. [CLBK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.74. Additionally, CLBK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Columbia Financial Inc. [CLBK] managed to generate an average of $115,205 per employee.

Columbia Financial Inc. [CLBK] Insider Position Details