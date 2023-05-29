Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [COEP] is 28.65% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: COEP] loss -1.99% or -0.04 points to close at $1.97 with a heavy trading volume of 137670 shares. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Coeptis Therapeutics Appoints Brian Cogley as Chief Financial Officer.

15-year accounting and finance career spans several sectors including life sciences and underscores financial leadership abilities.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) (“Coeptis” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, announced today the appointment of Brian Cogley, MBA, to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective immediately. Mr. Cogley brings 15 years of accounting and finance experience to Coeptis, having previously held positions of increasing authority at two “Big 4” accounting firms and served on the management teams of multiple companies in diverse industries. He succeeds Christine Sheehy, who will remain with Coeptis in a senior finance capacity and as Vice President of Compliance and Corporate Secretary.

It opened the trading session at $1.98, the shares rose to $1.9999 and dropped to $1.7601, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COEP points out that the company has recorded -7.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -91.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 370.84K shares, COEP reached to a volume of 137670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [COEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COEP shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for COEP stock

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [COEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, COEP shares gained by 69.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.38 for Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [COEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4973, while it was recorded at 1.9820 for the last single week of trading.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [COEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.37.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [COEP]