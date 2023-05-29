Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [KOF] moved down -0.16: Why It’s Important

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: KOF] closed the trading session at $85.10 on 05/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $84.64, while the highest price level was $86.15. The company report on September 9, 2022 at 6:05 PM that COCA-COLA FEMSA ANNOUNCES THE TOTAL CONSIDERATION AND ACCEPTANCE OF NOTES FOR ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFERS.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: KOF) (“KOF”) today announced the total consideration and acceptance for its previously announced offers to purchase for cash KOF’s notes of the series set forth in the table below (all such notes, the “Notes” and each such series, a “series” of Notes), for an aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued interest and additional amounts, if any (the “Aggregate Purchase Price”), of up to US$250 million (the “Tender Cap”), subject to the acceptance priority procedures and proration described in the Offer to Purchase (as defined below) from each registered holder of the Notes (each a “Holder” and, collectively, the “Holders”). We refer to our offer to purchase each series of Notes as an “Offer” and collectively as the “Offers.” The Offers are being made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated August 25, 2022 (as amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”).

The following table sets forth certain information about the Offers, including the total consideration payable for the Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) on or prior to 5:00 p.m. New York City time yesterday, September 8, 2022 (the “Early Tender Time”), and accepted for purchase by KOF (the “Total Consideration”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.37 percent and weekly performance of -4.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 190.92K shares, KOF reached to a volume of 123658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [KOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOF shares is $83.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.62.

KOF stock trade performance evaluation

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [KOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.16. With this latest performance, KOF shares gained by 3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.96 for Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [KOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.75, while it was recorded at 85.47 for the last single week of trading, and 71.01 for the last 200 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [KOF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [KOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.84 and a Gross Margin at +43.93. Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.39.

Return on Total Capital for KOF is now 14.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [KOF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.45. Additionally, KOF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.83.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [KOF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. go to 5.40%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [KOF]: Insider Ownership positions