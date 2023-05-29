Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] is -57.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CODX] traded at a low on 05/26/23, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.08. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Clinical trials for Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform remain on track;.

Solid cash position and grant funding support long-term strategy.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 121060 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Co-Diagnostics Inc. stands at 10.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.19%.

The market cap for CODX stock reached $32.70 million, with 30.26 million shares outstanding and 29.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 140.98K shares, CODX reached a trading volume of 121060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CODX shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CODX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Co-Diagnostics Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CODX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49.

How has CODX stock performed recently?

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.74. With this latest performance, CODX shares dropped by -18.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CODX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.41 for Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4432, while it was recorded at 1.2100 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7069 for the last 200 days.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.87 and a Gross Margin at +80.23. Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.61.

Return on Total Capital for CODX is now -9.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.30. Additionally, CODX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] managed to generate an average of -$98,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.30 and a Current Ratio set at 23.80.

Insider trade positions for Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]