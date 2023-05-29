Citizens Inc. [CIA] Stock trading around $1.74 per share: What’s Next?

Citizens Inc. [NYSE: CIA] loss -4.92% or -0.09 points to close at $1.74 with a heavy trading volume of 129042 shares. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Citizens, Inc. to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA), a diversified financial services company providing life, living benefits and final expense insurance, today announced that the management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences through a combination of one-on-one meetings and presentations.

June 1st Virtual Investor SummitThursday, June 1, 2023Presentation time: 10:00am (CT).

It opened the trading session at $1.82, the shares rose to $1.92 and dropped to $1.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CIA points out that the company has recorded -40.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 100.83K shares, CIA reached to a volume of 129042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citizens Inc. [CIA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIA in the course of the last twelve months was 1.75.

Trading performance analysis for CIA stock

Citizens Inc. [CIA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.80. With this latest performance, CIA shares dropped by -17.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.17 for Citizens Inc. [CIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5018, while it was recorded at 1.8560 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8401 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Inc. [CIA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Inc. [CIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.04. Citizens Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.85.

Return on Total Capital for CIA is now -10.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citizens Inc. [CIA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 969.89. Additionally, CIA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 835.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citizens Inc. [CIA] managed to generate an average of -$29,634 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citizens Inc. [CIA]