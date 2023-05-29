Centerra Gold Inc. [CGAU] Revenue clocked in at $781.50 million, down -1.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Centerra Gold Inc. [NYSE: CGAU] price surged by 1.39 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 7:30 AM that American Pacific Mining Completes Acquisition of Clearview Gold Inc.

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreement and as consideration for 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of CVG, the Company:.

A sum of 121454 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 243.86K shares. Centerra Gold Inc. shares reached a high of $5.19 and dropped to a low of $5.0216 until finishing in the latest session at $5.09.

The one-year CGAU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.77. The average equity rating for CGAU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Centerra Gold Inc. [CGAU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGAU shares is $8.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGAU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centerra Gold Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGAU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65.

CGAU Stock Performance Analysis:

Centerra Gold Inc. [CGAU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, CGAU shares dropped by -26.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGAU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.84 for Centerra Gold Inc. [CGAU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.53, while it was recorded at 5.17 for the last single week of trading, and 5.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Centerra Gold Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centerra Gold Inc. [CGAU] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.82 and a Gross Margin at +13.79. Centerra Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.87.

Return on Total Capital for CGAU is now 1.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centerra Gold Inc. [CGAU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.77. Additionally, CGAU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.48.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.

Centerra Gold Inc. [CGAU] Insider Position Details