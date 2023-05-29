CBIZ Inc. [CBZ] Revenue clocked in at $1.47 billion, up 7.07% YTD: What’s Next?

CBIZ Inc. [NYSE: CBZ] price surged by 0.06 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Confidence Among Small to Midsize Businesses Waning Amid Economic Downturn.

The CBIZ Main Street Index reveals rising borrowing costs, sticky inflation and staff retention as the most prevalent challenges facing SMBs ahead of likely recession.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, has released the results of its Q2 2023 Main Street Index, taking the pulse of and gauging the outlook for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) amid the current economic downturn. The results show contractions in all facets of business sentiment, most notably revenue and access to credit. The responses brought the index’s Business Confidence Study, a weighted average of SMB confidence-focused questions, down from 68 points last quarter to just above 60 points.

A sum of 140059 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 202.51K shares. CBIZ Inc. shares reached a high of $50.50 and dropped to a low of $49.97 until finishing in the latest session at $50.16.

The one-year CBZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.77. The average equity rating for CBZ stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CBIZ Inc. [CBZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBZ shares is $57.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CBIZ Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CBZ in the course of the last twelve months was 20.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

CBZ Stock Performance Analysis:

CBIZ Inc. [CBZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, CBZ shares dropped by -4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.68 for CBIZ Inc. [CBZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.08, while it was recorded at 50.32 for the last single week of trading, and 47.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CBIZ Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CBIZ Inc. [CBZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.92 and a Gross Margin at +15.82. CBIZ Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.46.

Return on Total Capital for CBZ is now 15.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CBIZ Inc. [CBZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.50. Additionally, CBZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CBIZ Inc. [CBZ] managed to generate an average of $16,211 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.CBIZ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CBZ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBIZ Inc. go to 15.00%.

CBIZ Inc. [CBZ] Insider Position Details