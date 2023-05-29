Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL] Revenue clocked in at $152.20 million, up 10.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Castle Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CSTL] price surged by 3.26 percent to reach at $0.82. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Castle Biosciences’ Abstracts at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Annual Meeting Selected as “Posters of Distinction” by the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Institute Council.

New data demonstrate the risk-stratification performance and potential of the TissueCypher® Barrett’s Esophagus test to guide risk-aligned patient care decisions.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that its three posters at the recent DDW Annual Meeting were honored as “Posters of Distinction” by the AGA Institute Council, ranking among the top 10% of the more than 3,100 abstracts showcased during the meeting.

A sum of 120172 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 146.67K shares. Castle Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $26.19 and dropped to a low of $25.35 until finishing in the latest session at $26.00.

The one-year CSTL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.57. The average equity rating for CSTL stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSTL shares is $44.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSTL stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castle Biosciences Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.97.

CSTL Stock Performance Analysis:

Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.65. With this latest performance, CSTL shares gained by 17.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.46 for Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.97, while it was recorded at 25.57 for the last single week of trading, and 24.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Castle Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.51 and a Gross Margin at +69.59. Castle Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.99.

Return on Total Capital for CSTL is now -21.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.33. Additionally, CSTL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL] managed to generate an average of -$123,643 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Castle Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL] Insider Position Details