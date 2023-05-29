Casella Waste Systems Inc. [CWST] gain 16.47% so far this year. What now?

Casella Waste Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CWST] traded at a high on 05/26/23, posting a 0.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $92.37. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company’s management will be presenting at the following investor conferences:.

KeyBanc 23rd Annual Industrials & Basic Materials ConferenceWednesday, May 31, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 136525 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Casella Waste Systems Inc. stands at 1.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.79%.

The market cap for CWST stock reached $4.79 billion, with 51.77 million shares outstanding and 50.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 238.99K shares, CWST reached a trading volume of 136525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Casella Waste Systems Inc. [CWST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWST shares is $100.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Casella Waste Systems Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWST in the course of the last twelve months was 65.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CWST stock performed recently?

Casella Waste Systems Inc. [CWST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.91. With this latest performance, CWST shares gained by 5.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.00 for Casella Waste Systems Inc. [CWST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.07, while it was recorded at 92.82 for the last single week of trading, and 82.05 for the last 200 days.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. [CWST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Casella Waste Systems Inc. [CWST] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.42 and a Gross Margin at +21.71. Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.89.

Return on Total Capital for CWST is now 9.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Casella Waste Systems Inc. [CWST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.22. Additionally, CWST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Casella Waste Systems Inc. [CWST] managed to generate an average of $16,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Casella Waste Systems Inc. [CWST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Casella Waste Systems Inc. go to 14.90%.

Insider trade positions for Casella Waste Systems Inc. [CWST]