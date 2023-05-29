Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. [CGBD] moved up 0.81: Why It’s Important

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. [NASDAQ: CGBD] closed the trading session at $13.74 on 05/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.59, while the highest price level was $13.76. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 5:36 PM that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividends of $0.44 Per Common Share.

Aren LeeKong, CSL’s Chief Executive Officer said, “Our first quarter results reflected the continued earnings strength and credit performance of our portfolio. The terms and pricing available in today’s loan market remain lender friendly and represent a particularly attractive vintage for putting capital to work. This backdrop allows us to be highly selective and committed to disciplined credit underwriting combined with prudent risk management.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.50 percent and weekly performance of 1.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 216.21K shares, CGBD reached to a volume of 121850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. [CGBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGBD shares is $14.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

CGBD stock trade performance evaluation

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. [CGBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, CGBD shares dropped by -1.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.96 for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. [CGBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.57, while it was recorded at 13.60 for the last single week of trading, and 13.89 for the last 200 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. [CGBD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. [CGBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.13 and a Gross Margin at +75.10. Carlyle Secured Lending Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.13.

Return on Total Capital for CGBD is now 6.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. [CGBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.21. Additionally, CGBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.96.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. [CGBD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. go to 2.00%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. [CGBD]: Insider Ownership positions