Caesarstone Ltd. [CSTE] Stock trading around $4.85 per share: What’s Next?

Caesarstone Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSTE] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.92 during the day while it closed the day at $4.85. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Caesarstone Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

– Revenues of $150.6 Million -.

– Net Loss Attributable to Controlling Interest of $3.8 Million, or Loss per share of $0.11 -.

Caesarstone Ltd. stock has also gained 1.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSTE stock has declined by -18.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.26% and lost -15.06% year-on date.

The market cap for CSTE stock reached $165.29 million, with 34.51 million shares outstanding and 17.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 148.79K shares, CSTE reached a trading volume of 136141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caesarstone Ltd. [CSTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSTE shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesarstone Ltd. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

CSTE stock trade performance evaluation

Caesarstone Ltd. [CSTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.04. With this latest performance, CSTE shares gained by 10.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.02 for Caesarstone Ltd. [CSTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.29, while it was recorded at 4.69 for the last single week of trading, and 6.69 for the last 200 days.

Caesarstone Ltd. [CSTE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesarstone Ltd. [CSTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.27 and a Gross Margin at +23.91. Caesarstone Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.26.

Return on Total Capital for CSTE is now 2.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caesarstone Ltd. [CSTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.36. Additionally, CSTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caesarstone Ltd. [CSTE] managed to generate an average of -$27,027 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Caesarstone Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caesarstone Ltd. [CSTE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesarstone Ltd. go to 14.60%.

Caesarstone Ltd. [CSTE]: Insider Ownership positions