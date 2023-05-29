CAE Inc. [CAE] Revenue clocked in at $2.86 billion, up 14.01% YTD: What’s Next?

CAE Inc. [NYSE: CAE] price surged by 2.04 percent to reach at $0.44. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM that CAE and Endeavor Air celebrate major expansion to Minneapolis-St. Paul training centre.

• 50,000 square-foot addition allows Endeavor Air to consolidate all crew training in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

(NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE and Endeavor Air today inaugurated their expanded training centre in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota. The training centre recently underwent a 50,000 square-foot expansion to make space for Endeavor’s Flight Operations and Inflight Training departments and three additional CRJ full-flight simulators (FFS) that will allow Endeavor Air to consolidate all its pilot and cabin crew training, which previously took place in multiple locations, at the state-of-the-art centre in Minneapolis-St. Paul. With this expansion, the facility is now the largest CRJ training facility in the world.

A sum of 122731 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 147.97K shares. CAE Inc. shares reached a high of $22.22 and dropped to a low of $21.61 until finishing in the latest session at $22.05.

The one-year CAE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.06. The average equity rating for CAE stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CAE Inc. [CAE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAE shares is $26.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CAE Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

CAE Stock Performance Analysis:

CAE Inc. [CAE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, CAE shares dropped by -2.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.63 for CAE Inc. [CAE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.33, while it was recorded at 21.89 for the last single week of trading, and 20.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CAE Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CAE Inc. [CAE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.25 and a Gross Margin at +27.25. CAE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.20.

Return on Total Capital for CAE is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CAE Inc. [CAE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.59. Additionally, CAE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CAE Inc. [CAE] managed to generate an average of $10,900 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.CAE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CAE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAE Inc. go to 19.30%.

CAE Inc. [CAE] Insider Position Details