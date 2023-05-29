Bicycle Therapeutics plc [BCYC] fell -18.18% so far this year. What now?

Bicycle Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: BCYC] closed the trading session at $24.22 on 05/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.40, while the highest price level was $24.56. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 6:59 AM that Bicycle Therapeutics and Orano Med Present Preclinical Bicycle® Radio-Conjugate Data at TIDES 2023.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) and Orano Med, two biotechnology companies respectively, announce pre-clinical results. Bicycle is pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology and Orano Med is developing innovative radioligand therapies with lead-212 in oncology. The companies today announced co-authored preclinical results of Pb-BCY20603, a Bicycle® radio-conjugate (BRC™) that binds with high affinity to the tumor antigen MT1-MMP and carries a chelate of lead-212, a potent alpha particle emitting radioisotope. The results were presented at TIDES 2023 in San Diego, CA and can be accessed here.

“We are encouraged by the preclinical results that were presented at TIDES 2023 and are excited by the potent anti-tumor activity observed with this molecule,” said Kevin Lee, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics. “We estimate that on a dose per dose basis this prototype is over 1,000 times more potent than a comparator Bicycle toxin conjugate, demonstrating just how powerful targeted alpha therapy with lead-212 may be and providing further evidence that the unique properties of Bicycles make them a potentially powerful modality for precision guided delivery of radionuclide payloads.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.18 percent and weekly performance of -0.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 285.27K shares, BCYC reached to a volume of 126740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bicycle Therapeutics plc [BCYC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCYC shares is $52.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCYC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bicycle Therapeutics plc is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCYC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.96.

BCYC stock trade performance evaluation

Bicycle Therapeutics plc [BCYC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.98. With this latest performance, BCYC shares gained by 23.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCYC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.98 for Bicycle Therapeutics plc [BCYC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.66, while it was recorded at 24.45 for the last single week of trading, and 24.97 for the last 200 days.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc [BCYC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bicycle Therapeutics plc [BCYC] shares currently have an operating margin of -957.00 and a Gross Margin at +74.49. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -779.35.

Return on Total Capital for BCYC is now -39.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bicycle Therapeutics plc [BCYC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.37. Additionally, BCYC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bicycle Therapeutics plc [BCYC] managed to generate an average of -$477,320 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc [BCYC]: Insider Ownership positions