Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] Stock trading around $20.82 per share: What’s Next?

Beazer Homes USA Inc. [NYSE: BZH] price plunged by -1.00 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Sidoti’s Micro-Cap Virtual May Conference.

Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day May Micro-cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, May 10-11, 2023. Presentation schedule is subject to change, please visit www.sidoti.com

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 133311 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 280.76K shares. Beazer Homes USA Inc. shares reached a high of $20.98 and dropped to a low of $20.55 until finishing in the latest session at $20.82.

The one-year BZH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.92. The average equity rating for BZH stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BZH shares is $21.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BZH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beazer Homes USA Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for BZH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for BZH in the course of the last twelve months was 4.05.

BZH Stock Performance Analysis:

Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.42. With this latest performance, BZH shares gained by 21.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BZH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.81 for Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.92, while it was recorded at 20.79 for the last single week of trading, and 14.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Beazer Homes USA Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.76 and a Gross Margin at +23.17. Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.53.

Return on Total Capital for BZH is now 14.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.89. Additionally, BZH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] managed to generate an average of $195,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 57.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.

BZH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BZH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beazer Homes USA Inc. go to 4.00%.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] Insider Position Details