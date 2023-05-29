AVITA Medical Inc. [RCEL] Revenue clocked in at $37.40 million, up 65.91% YTD: What’s Next?

AVITA Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: RCEL] gained 2.34% on the last trading session, reaching $10.95 price per share at the time. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 6:31 PM that AVITA Medical to Host Investor Webinar Briefing.

The webinar will cover highlights from AVITA Medical’s recent first quarter 2023 webcast with commercial revenue up 40% compared to the same period in 2022, business highlights, revenue guidance, and conclude with Q&A.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AVITA Medical Inc. represents 25.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $271.01 million with the latest information. RCEL stock price has been found in the range of $10.6859 to $11.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 200.51K shares, RCEL reached a trading volume of 126328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AVITA Medical Inc. [RCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCEL shares is $21.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AVITA Medical Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97.

Trading performance analysis for RCEL stock

AVITA Medical Inc. [RCEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.86. With this latest performance, RCEL shares dropped by -27.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.90 for AVITA Medical Inc. [RCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.01, while it was recorded at 11.01 for the last single week of trading, and 9.09 for the last 200 days.

AVITA Medical Inc. [RCEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

AVITA Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at AVITA Medical Inc. [RCEL]