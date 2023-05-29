Aris Water Solutions Inc. [ARIS] Is Currently 2.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Aris Water Solutions Inc. [NYSE: ARIS] gained 2.12% or 0.2 points to close at $9.63 with a heavy trading volume of 121634 shares. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:21 PM that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) (“Aris”, “Aris Water” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Total water volumes of approximately 1.4 million barrels per day for the first quarter of 2023, up 18% versus the first quarter of 2022 and up 5% sequentially versus the fourth quarter of 2022.

It opened the trading session at $9.42, the shares rose to $9.63 and dropped to $9.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARIS points out that the company has recorded -40.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -43.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 291.88K shares, ARIS reached to a volume of 121634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aris Water Solutions Inc. [ARIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARIS shares is $13.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aris Water Solutions Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for ARIS stock

Aris Water Solutions Inc. [ARIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.56. With this latest performance, ARIS shares gained by 32.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.55 for Aris Water Solutions Inc. [ARIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.11, while it was recorded at 9.60 for the last single week of trading, and 13.30 for the last 200 days.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. [ARIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aris Water Solutions Inc. [ARIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.17 and a Gross Margin at +35.51. Aris Water Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.53.

Return on Total Capital for ARIS is now 6.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aris Water Solutions Inc. [ARIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.46. Additionally, ARIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aris Water Solutions Inc. [ARIS] managed to generate an average of $8,673 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Aris Water Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aris Water Solutions Inc. [ARIS]