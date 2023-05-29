Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT] Is Currently -2.99 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Applied Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: APLT] loss -2.99% on the last trading session, reaching $1.30 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Govorestat (AT-007) Receives Orphan Medicinal Product Designation from the EMA for Treatment of SORD Deficiency.

EMA Orphan Designation reflects high unmet need in SORD Deficiency and benefit of govorestat treatment in reducing toxic sorbitol levels.

New data published in Journal of Clinical Investigation further elucidates the molecular pathophysiology of SORD neuropathy and the role of sorbitol in neuronal toxicity.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. represents 56.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $77.51 million with the latest information. APLT stock price has been found in the range of $1.26 to $1.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 394.33K shares, APLT reached a trading volume of 133514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLT shares is $7.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.24.

Trading performance analysis for APLT stock

Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.75. With this latest performance, APLT shares dropped by -21.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.31 for Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1923, while it was recorded at 1.3880 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0416 for the last 200 days.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -247.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.66.

Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]