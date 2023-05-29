AltC Acquisition Corp. [ALCC] is 7.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AltC Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: ALCC] traded at a high on 05/26/23, posting a 0.19 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.65.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 215420 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AltC Acquisition Corp. stands at 0.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.70%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market cap for ALCC stock reached $679.79 million, with 63.95 million shares outstanding and 48.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 309.69K shares, ALCC reached a trading volume of 215420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AltC Acquisition Corp. [ALCC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AltC Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has ALCC stock performed recently?

AltC Acquisition Corp. [ALCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, ALCC shares gained by 3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.97 for AltC Acquisition Corp. [ALCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.28, while it was recorded at 10.61 for the last single week of trading, and 9.98 for the last 200 days.

AltC Acquisition Corp. [ALCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.77.

AltC Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for AltC Acquisition Corp. [ALCC]