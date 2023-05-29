AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA] Is Currently 0.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AGBA Group Holding Limited [NASDAQ: AGBA] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.50 at the close of the session, up 0.67%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 9:10 AM that AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: ‘AGBA’) Announces Q1 2023 Results and Sees Tremendous Opportunities for Growth as Mainland China and Hong Kong Rebound.

Revenue for Q1 2023 of USD$11.1m, up 533% on the same period in 2022.

NASDAQ-listed, AGBA Group Holding Limited (“AGBA”), the leading one-stop financial supermarket in Hong Kong, today published its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. The Group reported revenue of USD$11.1m, which is 5 times higher compared to Q1 2022.

AGBA Group Holding Limited stock is now -2.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGBA Stock saw the intraday high of $1.57 and lowest of $1.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.81, which means current price is +14.50% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 954.08K shares, AGBA reached a trading volume of 136645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGBA Group Holding Limited is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has AGBA stock performed recently?

AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.85. With this latest performance, AGBA shares dropped by -11.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.39 for AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8389, while it was recorded at 1.5440 for the last single week of trading, and 5.2482 for the last 200 days.

AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -90.77 and a Gross Margin at +35.55. AGBA Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -143.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -235.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.78.

AGBA Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA]