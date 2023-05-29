AdvanSix Inc. [ASIX] is -9.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AdvanSix Inc. [NYSE: ASIX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.93% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.87%. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 6:55 AM that AdvanSix to Present at Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference.

AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) announced that Michael Preston, SVP and CFO of AdvanSix, will be presenting at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, Mass. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 1:50 – 2:20 p.m. ET.

A real-time webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://investors.advansix.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the AdvanSix investor website for 90 days following the presentation.

Over the last 12 months, ASIX stock dropped by -23.15%. The one-year AdvanSix Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.9. The average equity rating for ASIX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $952.00 million, with 27.60 million shares outstanding and 26.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 163.50K shares, ASIX stock reached a trading volume of 126955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AdvanSix Inc. [ASIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASIX shares is $51.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AdvanSix Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASIX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ASIX Stock Performance Analysis:

AdvanSix Inc. [ASIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, ASIX shares dropped by -7.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.99 for AdvanSix Inc. [ASIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.75, while it was recorded at 35.10 for the last single week of trading, and 37.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AdvanSix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AdvanSix Inc. [ASIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.65 and a Gross Margin at +16.81. AdvanSix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.83.

Return on Total Capital for ASIX is now 24.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AdvanSix Inc. [ASIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.40. Additionally, ASIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AdvanSix Inc. [ASIX] managed to generate an average of $117,892 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.AdvanSix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ASIX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AdvanSix Inc. go to 10.00%.

AdvanSix Inc. [ASIX] Insider Position Details