Addus HomeCare Corporation [ADUS] Is Currently -0.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Addus HomeCare Corporation [NASDAQ: ADUS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.03% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.25%. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Addus HomeCare to Participate in the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS), a provider of home care services, today announced that Dirk Allison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Poff, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference, which takes place June 7-9, 2023, in New York City.

In connection with the conference, there will be a live broadcast and replay of the Company’s presentation available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.addus.com, starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. An online replay will also be available on the Company’s website for one month, beginning approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

Over the last 12 months, ADUS stock rose by 3.33%. The one-year Addus HomeCare Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.0. The average equity rating for ADUS stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.44 billion, with 15.95 million shares outstanding and 15.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 155.74K shares, ADUS stock reached a trading volume of 135523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Addus HomeCare Corporation [ADUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADUS shares is $113.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Addus HomeCare Corporation is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADUS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

ADUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Addus HomeCare Corporation [ADUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, ADUS shares dropped by -22.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.57 for Addus HomeCare Corporation [ADUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.36, while it was recorded at 88.76 for the last single week of trading, and 100.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Addus HomeCare Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Addus HomeCare Corporation [ADUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.35 and a Gross Margin at +30.53. Addus HomeCare Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.84.

Return on Total Capital for ADUS is now 9.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Addus HomeCare Corporation [ADUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.10. Additionally, ADUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Addus HomeCare Corporation [ADUS] managed to generate an average of $1,387 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Addus HomeCare Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

ADUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Addus HomeCare Corporation go to 15.00%.

Addus HomeCare Corporation [ADUS] Insider Position Details