Zuora Inc. [ZUO] gain 60.38% so far this year. What now?

Zuora Inc. [NYSE: ZUO] traded at a high on 05/25/23, posting a 19.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.20. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:08 PM that Zuora Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

Subscription revenue grew 14% year-over-year, 18% on a constant currency basis.

Total revenue grew 11% year-over-year, 14% on a constant currency basis.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4632955 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zuora Inc. stands at 5.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.60%.

The market cap for ZUO stock reached $1.41 billion, with 134.38 million shares outstanding and 122.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 863.86K shares, ZUO reached a trading volume of 4632955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zuora Inc. [ZUO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZUO shares is $12.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZUO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zuora Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZUO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79.

How has ZUO stock performed recently?

Zuora Inc. [ZUO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.16. With this latest performance, ZUO shares gained by 27.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZUO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.47 for Zuora Inc. [ZUO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.64, while it was recorded at 8.83 for the last single week of trading, and 7.96 for the last 200 days.

Zuora Inc. [ZUO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zuora Inc. [ZUO] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.93 and a Gross Margin at +61.62. Zuora Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.98.

Return on Total Capital for ZUO is now -33.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zuora Inc. [ZUO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.75. Additionally, ZUO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Zuora Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Zuora Inc. [ZUO]