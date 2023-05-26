WW International Inc. [WW] moved up 0.28: Why It’s Important

WW International Inc. [NASDAQ: WW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.28% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.95%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Tara Comonte, CEO TMRW Life Sciences, to Join WW International, Inc. Board of Directors.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Tara to the board at such a pivotal and transformational time for WeightWatchers,” said Thilo Semmelbauer, Chairman of the Board of WeightWatchers. “Tara is a seasoned executive with extensive strategy, finance, and operations experience at high-growth companies at the forefront of cultural conversations and transformation. In addition to her deep financial experience, we have been impressed by her insights and knowledge of the healthtech space.”.

Over the last 12 months, WW stock rose by 16.05%. The one-year WW International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.37. The average equity rating for WW stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $588.05 million, with 70.60 million shares outstanding and 53.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.78M shares, WW stock reached a trading volume of 2695221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WW International Inc. [WW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WW shares is $7.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WW stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WW International Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for WW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for WW in the course of the last twelve months was 28.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

WW Stock Performance Analysis:

WW International Inc. [WW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.95. With this latest performance, WW shares dropped by -4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.58 for WW International Inc. [WW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.55, while it was recorded at 7.41 for the last single week of trading, and 5.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WW International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WW International Inc. [WW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.24 and a Gross Margin at +60.62. WW International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.15.

Return on Total Capital for WW is now 13.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.23. Additionally, WW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 182.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 146.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WW International Inc. [WW] managed to generate an average of -$35,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.WW International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW International Inc. go to 15.00%.

WW International Inc. [WW] Insider Position Details