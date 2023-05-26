Workday Inc. [WDAY] gain 17.38% so far this year. What now?

Workday Inc. [NASDAQ: WDAY] traded at a high on 05/25/23, posting a 0.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $196.41. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 4:03 PM that Workday Names Zane Rowe Chief Financial Officer.

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced the appointment of Zane Rowe to chief financial officer (CFO), effective June 12, 2023. Rowe will oversee the company’s overall finance and accounting functions, internal audit, and investor relations, and advise on Workday’s business strategy and product development. Workday’s current CFO, Barbara Larson, will be stepping back to spend more time with her family, after a transition period.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Rowe brings more than twenty years of experience scaling and leading fast-growing organizations, including most recently as CFO of VMware, where he oversaw the company’s finance and accounting functions for seven years. Rowe also served as interim CEO of VMware from February 2021 to May 2021. Prior to his time at VMware, Rowe served as CFO at EMC, CFO at United Airlines, and led North America sales for Apple.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5100492 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Workday Inc. stands at 2.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.56%.

The market cap for WDAY stock reached $51.16 billion, with 257.35 million shares outstanding and 201.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, WDAY reached a trading volume of 5100492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Workday Inc. [WDAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDAY shares is $211.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workday Inc. is set at 4.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDAY in the course of the last twelve months was 39.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has WDAY stock performed recently?

Workday Inc. [WDAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.34. With this latest performance, WDAY shares gained by 4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.07 for Workday Inc. [WDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 190.50, while it was recorded at 195.52 for the last single week of trading, and 171.55 for the last 200 days.

Workday Inc. [WDAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workday Inc. [WDAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.87 and a Gross Margin at +72.33. Workday Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.92.

Return on Total Capital for WDAY is now -3.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Workday Inc. [WDAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.17. Additionally, WDAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Workday Inc. [WDAY] managed to generate an average of -$20,720 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Workday Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Workday Inc. [WDAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Workday Inc. go to 24.82%.

Insider trade positions for Workday Inc. [WDAY]