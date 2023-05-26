why Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $37.41

Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE: UNVR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.28% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.79%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Univar Solutions’ Annual “Innovation Day” to Highlight Technical Expertise, Global Solutions Centers, and the Future of Ingredient Formulation.

New and reimagined products and smarter and more sustainable formulations showcase Univar Solutions’ technical expertise, commitment to innovation.

– Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) (“Univar Solutions” or “the Company”), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals announces its annual industry-wide virtual “Innovation Day” on June 7, 2023. The day-long global event, from the Company’s flagship solution centers in Houston, Essen, Sao Paulo, Chicago, and Mexico City will feature technical, regulatory, and trend experts demonstrating how they develop real-world solutions for customers’ and suppliers’ challenges across life sciences and industrial markets.

Over the last 12 months, UNVR stock rose by 24.04%. The one-year Univar Solutions Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.7. The average equity rating for UNVR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.59 billion, with 157.90 million shares outstanding and 156.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, UNVR stock reached a trading volume of 8630686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNVR shares is $37.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNVR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Univar Solutions Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNVR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

UNVR Stock Performance Analysis:

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.79. With this latest performance, UNVR shares gained by 1.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.81 for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.23, while it was recorded at 35.58 for the last single week of trading, and 30.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Univar Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Univar Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

UNVR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNVR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Univar Solutions Inc. go to 3.41%.

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] Insider Position Details