why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $597.82

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] loss -0.65% on the last trading session, reaching $477.70 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that UnitedHealthcare Provides $275,000 to Three North Carolina Nonprofits to Improve Health Outcomes for Children.

Funds will advance stability and provide critical resources for children in kinship and foster care across North Carolina.

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of North Carolina has announced $275,000 in grant funding to three local organizations supporting children in kinship and foster care across the state.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated represents 933.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $445.14 billion with the latest information. UNH stock price has been found in the range of $474.30 to $481.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, UNH reached a trading volume of 2649261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $597.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 8.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 44.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 15.87.

Trading performance analysis for UNH stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -1.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.65 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 488.87, while it was recorded at 479.48 for the last single week of trading, and 507.59 for the last 200 days.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.21.

Return on Total Capital for UNH is now 20.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.30. Additionally, UNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] managed to generate an average of $50,300 per employee.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 13.04%.

An analysis of insider ownership at UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]