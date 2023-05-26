why Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.70

Lizhi Inc. [NASDAQ: LIZI] gained 17.14% on the last trading session, reaching $0.82 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 5:00 AM that LIZHI INC. Reports First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

Lizhi Inc. represents 52.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.75 million with the latest information. LIZI stock price has been found in the range of $0.7231 to $0.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 192.29K shares, LIZI reached a trading volume of 5740195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIZI shares is $1.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIZI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lizhi Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

Trading performance analysis for LIZI stock

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.37. With this latest performance, LIZI shares gained by 18.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.16 for Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7036, while it was recorded at 0.7212 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7742 for the last 200 days.

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.05 and a Gross Margin at +32.78. Lizhi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.96.

Return on Total Capital for LIZI is now 15.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.55. Additionally, LIZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 223.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.05.Lizhi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]