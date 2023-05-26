why e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $97.10

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [NYSE: ELF] gained 20.47% on the last trading session, reaching $104.15 price per share at the time. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that e.l.f. Beauty Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal 2023 Results.

– Delivered 48% Net Sales Growth in Fiscal 2023 –.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. represents 52.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.60 billion with the latest information. ELF stock price has been found in the range of $94.5317 to $104.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 944.50K shares, ELF reached a trading volume of 4077756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELF shares is $97.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is set at 3.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELF in the course of the last twelve months was 71.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for ELF stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.94. With this latest performance, ELF shares gained by 10.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 394.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.88 for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.58, while it was recorded at 90.27 for the last single week of trading, and 60.43 for the last 200 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.60 and a Gross Margin at +58.61. e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.55.

Return on Total Capital for ELF is now 7.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.45. Additionally, ELF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] managed to generate an average of $71,848 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. go to 26.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]