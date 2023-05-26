why Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $160.88

Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTR] loss -12.03% on the last trading session, reaching $136.66 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Dollar Tree, Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Fiscal 2023.

Same-Store Sales: Dollar Tree +3.4%; Family Dollar +6.6%; Enterprise +4.8%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Dollar Tree Inc. represents 221.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.34 billion with the latest information. DLTR stock price has been found in the range of $129.255 to $141.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, DLTR reached a trading volume of 12989810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $160.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar Tree Inc. is set at 4.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 84.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for DLTR stock

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.95. With this latest performance, DLTR shares dropped by -10.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.27 for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.76, while it was recorded at 153.64 for the last single week of trading, and 148.27 for the last 200 days.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.03 and a Gross Margin at +31.43. Dollar Tree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.70.

Return on Total Capital for DLTR is now 12.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.71. Additionally, DLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] managed to generate an average of $7,785 per employee.Dollar Tree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc. go to 13.34%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]