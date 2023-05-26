why CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.33

CVR Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVI] loss -5.07% on the last trading session, reaching $23.57 price per share at the time. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 5:09 PM that CVR Energy Reports First Quarter 2023 Results and Announces a Cash Dividend of 50 Cents.

“CVR Energy reported solid results for the first quarter 2023 including the impacts of scheduled downtime related to the Coffeyville refinery’s coker turnaround,” said Dave Lamp, CVR Energy’s Chief Executive Officer. “The Petroleum Segment’s results were driven by continued strong diesel cracks and improved gasoline cracks. The Wynnewood Renewable Diesel Unit processed approximately 23 million gallons of bean oil during the quarter. In addition, the Company continued progress on Wynnewood’s Pre-Treatment Unit, currently expected to be in service in the third quarter 2023. CVR Energy also announced a 2023 first quarter cash dividend of 50 cents per share.

CVR Energy Inc. represents 100.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.39 billion with the latest information. CVI stock price has been found in the range of $22.60 to $24.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, CVI reached a trading volume of 2936188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVI shares is $32.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVI stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVR Energy Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for CVI stock

CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.25. With this latest performance, CVI shares dropped by -10.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.78 for CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.94, while it was recorded at 24.64 for the last single week of trading, and 32.08 for the last 200 days.

CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.44 and a Gross Margin at +10.81. CVR Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.25.

Return on Total Capital for CVI is now 41.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 85.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 309.98. Additionally, CVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 306.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] managed to generate an average of $314,966 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.70.CVR Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

