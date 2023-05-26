why Bowlero Corp. [BOWL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.28

Bowlero Corp. [NYSE: BOWL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.25% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.59%. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Bowlero Corp. Completes Acquisition in Washington State.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL), the global leader in bowling entertainment, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Paradise Lanes Entertainment Center in the state of Washington.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Paradise Lanes Entertainment Center is located in Tacoma, WA, 32 miles southwest of Seattle. This center features 32 bowling lanes, an arcade, billiards, a full-service bar and restaurant, and VIP party rooms. This acquisition marks the Company’s fourth location in the state.

Over the last 12 months, BOWL stock rose by 25.18%. The one-year Bowlero Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.19. The average equity rating for BOWL stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.05 billion, with 165.70 million shares outstanding and 101.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, BOWL stock reached a trading volume of 2700259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bowlero Corp. [BOWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOWL shares is $20.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOWL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bowlero Corp. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for BOWL in the course of the last twelve months was 19.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

BOWL Stock Performance Analysis:

Bowlero Corp. [BOWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.59. With this latest performance, BOWL shares dropped by -14.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.45 for Bowlero Corp. [BOWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.57, while it was recorded at 11.93 for the last single week of trading, and 13.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bowlero Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bowlero Corp. [BOWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.45 and a Gross Margin at +33.71. Bowlero Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.28.

Return on Total Capital for BOWL is now 8.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bowlero Corp. [BOWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 659.14. Additionally, BOWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bowlero Corp. [BOWL] managed to generate an average of -$3,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 207.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Bowlero Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Bowlero Corp. [BOWL] Insider Position Details