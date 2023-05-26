why Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.70

Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE: ACHR] loss -4.61% on the last trading session, reaching $2.90 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Archer Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Final Assembly of Midnight Now Complete, Aircraft Prepares for Flight Test.

Archer Aviation Inc. (“Archer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ACHR) today announced operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Archer Aviation Inc. represents 247.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $695.57 million with the latest information. ACHR stock price has been found in the range of $2.795 to $3.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, ACHR reached a trading volume of 2944833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $7.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88.

Trading performance analysis for ACHR stock

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.94. With this latest performance, ACHR shares gained by 59.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.21 for Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.42, while it was recorded at 3.11 for the last single week of trading, and 2.71 for the last 200 days.

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ACHR is now -54.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.50. Additionally, ACHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] managed to generate an average of -$656,936 per employee.Archer Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]