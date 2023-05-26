why American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.50

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AREB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.80% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.08%. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 5:08 PM that American Rebel Announces New Value Line Safes and Highlights Q1 Results.

Dramatic Increases in Revenue and Narrowing of Net Loss Due to Champion Acquisition.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, AREB stock dropped by -73.53%. The one-year American Rebel Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.0. The average equity rating for AREB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.16 million, with 16.93 million shares outstanding and 15.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 927.83K shares, AREB stock reached a trading volume of 2732363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AREB shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AREB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Rebel Holdings Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AREB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

AREB Stock Performance Analysis:

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.08. With this latest performance, AREB shares gained by 18.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AREB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.31 for American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1522, while it was recorded at 0.1635 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2756 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Rebel Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.92 and a Gross Margin at +22.37. American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -84.54.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.50.

American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] Insider Position Details