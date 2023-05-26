Western Digital Corporation [WDC] Stock trading around $37.85 per share: What’s Next?

Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: WDC] surged by $0.62 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $38.12 during the day while it closed the day at $37.85. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Western Digital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced management participation in the following upcoming investor conference:.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Event: Bank of America Securities 2023 Global Technology ConferenceDate: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 1:20 p.m. PT / 4:20 p.m. ET.

Western Digital Corporation stock has also loss -2.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WDC stock has declined by -3.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.47% and gained 19.97% year-on date.

The market cap for WDC stock reached $12.24 billion, with 319.00 million shares outstanding and 316.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, WDC reached a trading volume of 3325250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Western Digital Corporation [WDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDC shares is $45.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corporation is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.86.

WDC stock trade performance evaluation

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.30. With this latest performance, WDC shares gained by 15.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.47 for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.35, while it was recorded at 37.91 for the last single week of trading, and 37.42 for the last 200 days.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Digital Corporation [WDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.83. Western Digital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.98.

Return on Total Capital for WDC is now 13.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.05. Additionally, WDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] managed to generate an average of $23,077 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Western Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC]: Insider Ownership positions