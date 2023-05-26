Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS] gain 223.09% so far this year. What now?

Wearable Devices Ltd. [NASDAQ: WLDS] surged by $0.96 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.91 during the day while it closed the day at $1.41. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Wearable Devices’ Mudra Band for Apple Watch is Available for Preorder.

Thousands of preorders for the Mudra Band have already been received as the Company prepares for its first volume manufacturing batch.

Wearable Devices Ltd. stock has also gained 187.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WLDS stock has inclined by 117.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 101.46% and gained 223.09% year-on date.

The market cap for WLDS stock reached $22.50 million, with 12.28 million shares outstanding and 5.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 104.78K shares, WLDS reached a trading volume of 112218210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wearable Devices Ltd. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 500.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

WLDS stock trade performance evaluation

Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 187.76. With this latest performance, WLDS shares gained by 168.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.46% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.05 for Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5434, while it was recorded at 0.6484 for the last single week of trading.

Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -12342.22 and a Gross Margin at +43.70. Wearable Devices Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14435.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.55.

Wearable Devices Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS]: Insider Ownership positions