Upwork Inc. [UPWK] Revenue clocked in at $637.80 million, down -27.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ: UPWK] closed the trading session at $7.60 on 05/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.54, while the highest price level was $8.08. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Upwork Announces Zoë Diamadi as General Manager of Enterprise Business.

Tech veteran and former GM of LinkedIn Elevate joins Upwork to lead Enterprise business and delivery of best-in-class Enterprise Suite offering.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.20 percent and weekly performance of -7.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, UPWK reached to a volume of 13307710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Upwork Inc. [UPWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPWK shares is $11.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upwork Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.71.

UPWK stock trade performance evaluation

Upwork Inc. [UPWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.88. With this latest performance, UPWK shares dropped by -20.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.65 for Upwork Inc. [UPWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.57, while it was recorded at 8.10 for the last single week of trading, and 12.45 for the last 200 days.

Upwork Inc. [UPWK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upwork Inc. [UPWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.86 and a Gross Margin at +74.06. Upwork Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.54.

Return on Total Capital for UPWK is now -10.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upwork Inc. [UPWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.82. Additionally, UPWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 231.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upwork Inc. [UPWK] managed to generate an average of -$105,747 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Upwork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Upwork Inc. [UPWK]: Insider Ownership positions