The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] is -11.89% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] price plunged by -4.39 percent to reach at -$2.62. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 6:32 AM that TD Bank Group Announces Intention to Repurchase for Cancellation up to 30 Million of its Common Shares.

TD Bank Group (TD) (TSX: TD) announced today that, subject to the approval of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada (OSFI) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), it intends to launch a normal course issuer bid to repurchase for cancellation up to 30 million of its common shares, representing approximately 1.6% of the 1,839,578,436 common shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2023. TD will file a notice of intention with the TSX in this regard.

TD may commence purchases under the bid, continuing for up to one year, after the TSX has accepted the notice of intention. Repurchases will be made through the facilities of the TSX as well as through other designated exchanges and alternative trading systems in Canada in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. The price paid for such repurchased shares will be the market price of such shares at the time of acquisition or such other price as may be permitted by the TSX. All repurchased shares will be cancelled. The timing and amount of any purchases under the program are subject to regulatory approvals and to management discretion based on factors such as market conditions and capital adequacy.

A sum of 4800572 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.71M shares. The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares reached a high of $59.13 and dropped to a low of $57.03 until finishing in the latest session at $57.06.

The one-year TD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.35. The average equity rating for TD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $73.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 307.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 16.78.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.35. With this latest performance, TD shares dropped by -4.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.46 for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.94, while it was recorded at 60.00 for the last single week of trading, and 64.02 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.79.

Return on Total Capital for TD is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.52. Additionally, TD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.91.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank go to 8.60%.

