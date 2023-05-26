The Progressive Corporation [PGR] Stock trading around $128.93 per share: What’s Next?

The Progressive Corporation [NYSE: PGR] loss -1.95% on the last trading session, reaching $128.93 price per share at the time. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 5:58 PM that Progressive Prices $500 Million of Senior Notes.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-3, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 20, 2021. The offering of these notes is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone: 1-866-803-9204.

The Progressive Corporation represents 584.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $76.06 billion with the latest information. PGR stock price has been found in the range of $128.81 to $131.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, PGR reached a trading volume of 2584258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Progressive Corporation [PGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGR shares is $148.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Progressive Corporation is set at 3.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGR in the course of the last twelve months was 12.07.

Trading performance analysis for PGR stock

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.28. With this latest performance, PGR shares dropped by -3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.67 for The Progressive Corporation [PGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.47, while it was recorded at 132.89 for the last single week of trading, and 131.53 for the last 200 days.

The Progressive Corporation [PGR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Progressive Corporation go to 29.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Progressive Corporation [PGR]