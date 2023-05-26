TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] is 128.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] traded at a low on 05/25/23, posting a -3.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $27.03. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:30 AM that TG Therapeutics to Participate in the Bank of America Securities 2023 Health Care Conference.

Fireside chat scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 3:00 PM PT.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3474626 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TG Therapeutics Inc. stands at 5.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.27%.

The market cap for TGTX stock reached $4.13 billion, with 140.31 million shares outstanding and 133.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, TGTX reached a trading volume of 3474626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $29.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 480.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 135.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

How has TGTX stock performed recently?

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.78. With this latest performance, TGTX shares gained by 22.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 232.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 451.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.75 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.25, while it was recorded at 28.46 for the last single week of trading, and 13.20 for the last 200 days.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]