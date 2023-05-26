Teradyne Inc. [TER] Stock trading around $97.27 per share: What’s Next?

Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ: TER] gained 3.04% on the last trading session, reaching $97.27 price per share at the time. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 12:06 PM that The Legend Grows in Michigan.

Teradyne Inc. represents 155.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.31 billion with the latest information. TER stock price has been found in the range of $94.73 to $98.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, TER reached a trading volume of 3968178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teradyne Inc. [TER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TER shares is $109.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TER stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradyne Inc. is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for TER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for TER in the course of the last twelve months was 42.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for TER stock

Teradyne Inc. [TER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, TER shares gained by 4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.51 for Teradyne Inc. [TER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.66, while it was recorded at 96.43 for the last single week of trading, and 93.22 for the last 200 days.

Teradyne Inc. [TER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradyne Inc. [TER] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.91 and a Gross Margin at +59.51. Teradyne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.68.

Return on Total Capital for TER is now 31.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teradyne Inc. [TER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.42. Additionally, TER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teradyne Inc. [TER] managed to generate an average of $110,077 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Teradyne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Teradyne Inc. [TER]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradyne Inc. go to 8.99%.

