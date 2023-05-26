Team Inc. [TISI] Stock trading around $7.07 per share: What’s Next?

Team Inc. [NYSE: TISI] surged by $2.7 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.90 during the day while it closed the day at $7.07. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Team, Inc. Announces Commitment for Refinancing of Capital Structure.

Upon Completion, Transactions Will Provide Financial Flexibility and Extend Maturities.

Team Inc. stock has also gained 73.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TISI stock has declined by -3.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.12% and gained 34.67% year-on date.

The market cap for TISI stock reached $30.12 million, with 4.34 million shares outstanding and 4.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.98K shares, TISI reached a trading volume of 4631842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Team Inc. [TISI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Team Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for TISI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.49.

TISI stock trade performance evaluation

Team Inc. [TISI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 73.28. With this latest performance, TISI shares gained by 34.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TISI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.56 for Team Inc. [TISI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.36, while it was recorded at 4.82 for the last single week of trading, and 8.06 for the last 200 days.

Team Inc. [TISI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Team Inc. [TISI] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.51 and a Gross Margin at +21.44. Team Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.86.

Return on Total Capital for TISI is now -7.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -176.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Team Inc. [TISI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 287.51. Additionally, TISI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Team Inc. [TISI] managed to generate an average of -$28,863 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Team Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Team Inc. [TISI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TISI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Team Inc. go to 11.00%.

Team Inc. [TISI]: Insider Ownership positions