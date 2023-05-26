Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] Is Currently -0.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Syneos Health Inc. [NASDAQ: SYNH] slipped around -0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $41.58 at the close of the session, down -0.24%. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Syneos Health Appoints Batisha Anson to Global Head, Patient Diversity and Health Equity.

Newly Created Role Demonstrates Commitment to Improve Diversity in Clinical Trials and Commercialization Across Organization.

Syneos Health Inc. stock is now 13.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SYNH Stock saw the intraday high of $41.73 and lowest of $41.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 79.77, which means current price is +27.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, SYNH reached a trading volume of 3794462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYNH shares is $42.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYNH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Syneos Health Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYNH in the course of the last twelve months was 14.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has SYNH stock performed recently?

Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, SYNH shares gained by 10.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.12 for Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.37, while it was recorded at 41.65 for the last single week of trading, and 42.07 for the last 200 days.

Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.52 and a Gross Margin at +18.67. Syneos Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.94.

Return on Total Capital for SYNH is now 7.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.94. Additionally, SYNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] managed to generate an average of $9,066 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Syneos Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Syneos Health Inc. go to 0.30%.

Insider trade positions for Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]