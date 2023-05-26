Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] Revenue clocked in at $1.84 billion, up 11.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Stitch Fix Inc. [NASDAQ: SFIX] loss -1.14% or -0.04 points to close at $3.46 with a heavy trading volume of 2847236 shares. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Stitch Fix Announces Date for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at https://investors.stitchfix.com. To access the call by phone, please register at this registration link. Upon registration, telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://investors.stitchfix.com.

It opened the trading session at $3.48, the shares rose to $3.61 and dropped to $3.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SFIX points out that the company has recorded -6.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, SFIX reached to a volume of 2847236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFIX shares is $4.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFIX stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stitch Fix Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

Trading performance analysis for SFIX stock

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.54. With this latest performance, SFIX shares dropped by -2.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.79 for Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.02, while it was recorded at 3.33 for the last single week of trading, and 4.35 for the last 200 days.

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.98 and a Gross Margin at +42.07. Stitch Fix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.99.

Return on Total Capital for SFIX is now -33.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.80. Additionally, SFIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] managed to generate an average of -$26,152 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 74.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.62.Stitch Fix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stitch Fix Inc. go to 29.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]