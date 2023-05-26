State Street Corporation [STT] Revenue clocked in at $5.59 billion, down -12.66% YTD: What’s Next?

State Street Corporation [NYSE: STT] closed the trading session at $67.75 on 05/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $66.84, while the highest price level was $68.25. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM that State Street to Participate in Morgan Stanley’s US Financials Conference.

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced today that Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer, Eric Aboaf, will participate in Morgan Stanley’s US Financials Conference in New York on Monday, June 12, 2022, at 1:00 pm ET.

An audio webcast will be accessible on the home page of State Street’s Investor Relations website, investors.statestreet.com. A recorded replay will be available on the Investor Relations website later that day, for approximately ninety days following the presentation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.66 percent and weekly performance of -1.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, STT reached to a volume of 2763695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about State Street Corporation [STT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STT shares is $84.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for State Street Corporation is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for STT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 352.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for STT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.05.

STT stock trade performance evaluation

State Street Corporation [STT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, STT shares dropped by -2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.72 for State Street Corporation [STT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.21, while it was recorded at 67.93 for the last single week of trading, and 75.79 for the last 200 days.

State Street Corporation [STT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and State Street Corporation [STT] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.78. State Street Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.73.

Return on Total Capital for STT is now 7.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, State Street Corporation [STT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.03. Additionally, STT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, State Street Corporation [STT] managed to generate an average of $65,694 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for State Street Corporation [STT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for State Street Corporation go to 6.55%.

