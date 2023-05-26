Splunk Inc. [SPLK] is 11.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ: SPLK] loss -1.02% or -0.99 points to close at $95.70 with a heavy trading volume of 6539996 shares. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Splunk Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results.

Increases Annual Recurring Revenue 16%, More Than Triples Operating and Free Cash Flow.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the cybersecurity and observability leader, today announced results for its fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $104.53, the shares rose to $107.66 and dropped to $94.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPLK points out that the company has recorded 23.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -47.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, SPLK reached to a volume of 6539996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Splunk Inc. [SPLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPLK shares is $116.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Splunk Inc. is set at 3.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPLK in the course of the last twelve months was 37.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for SPLK stock

Splunk Inc. [SPLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.04. With this latest performance, SPLK shares gained by 10.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.24 for Splunk Inc. [SPLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.39, while it was recorded at 96.65 for the last single week of trading, and 89.92 for the last 200 days.

Splunk Inc. [SPLK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Splunk Inc. [SPLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.33 and a Gross Margin at +77.10. Splunk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.60.

Return on Total Capital for SPLK is now -7.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -495.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.58. Additionally, SPLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.81.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Splunk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Splunk Inc. [SPLK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPLK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Splunk Inc. go to 21.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Splunk Inc. [SPLK]