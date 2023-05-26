Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] moved down -4.31: Why It’s Important

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [NYSE: SQM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.31% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.20%. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 10:10 AM that SQM Announces Long-Term Lithium Supply Agreement with Ford Motor Company.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B, SQM-A) and Ford Motor Company have announced a long-term strategic agreement to secure the supply of high-quality lithium products for production of electric vehicles.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The agreement between Ford and SQM will ensure the supply of battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, essential components to manufacture high-performance electric vehicle batteries. The origin of SQM’s lithium should help Ford vehicles to qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) consumer tax credit and will help support its plans to produce electric vehicles and expand its presence in the global electric mobility markets.

Over the last 12 months, SQM stock dropped by -34.10%. The one-year Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.48. The average equity rating for SQM stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.81 billion, with 285.64 million shares outstanding and 142.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, SQM stock reached a trading volume of 2204985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQM shares is $95.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQM in the course of the last twelve months was 19.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

SQM Stock Performance Analysis:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.20. With this latest performance, SQM shares gained by 2.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.54 for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.68, while it was recorded at 69.82 for the last single week of trading, and 88.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.35 and a Gross Margin at +53.88. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.47.

Return on Total Capital for SQM is now 83.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 60.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 99.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 44.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.84. Additionally, SQM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] managed to generate an average of $487,709,959 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

SQM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. go to -12.60%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] Insider Position Details