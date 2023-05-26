Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] Revenue clocked in at $6.30 million, down -26.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] closed the trading session at $0.11 on 05/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1118, while the highest price level was $0.145. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Siyata Mobile Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue of $1.8 million, up 116% year-over-year.

Company to host conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 25.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.47 percent and weekly performance of -8.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, SYTA reached to a volume of 31099778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

SYTA stock trade performance evaluation

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.54. With this latest performance, SYTA shares gained by 3.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.15 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1356, while it was recorded at 0.1263 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2448 for the last 200 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -247.43 and a Gross Margin at +3.82. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -236.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -260.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.53.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: Insider Ownership positions