Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] Stock trading around $0.21 per share: What’s Next?

Sidus Space Inc. [NASDAQ: SIDU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.10% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.16%. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Sidus Space to Participate in the Emerging Growth Conference 58 “Space Symposium” – Exploring the Future of Space and Satellite on June 7th.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company”), a Space and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, today announced that Carol Craig, Founder & CEO, will participate virtually in the Emerging Growth Conference 58 “Space Symposium” – Exploring the Future of Space and Satellite on June 7, 2023 at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

To view a webcast of the presentation, please register here.

Over the last 12 months, SIDU stock dropped by -85.06%. The one-year Sidus Space Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.0. The average equity rating for SIDU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.16 million, with 50.33 million shares outstanding and 49.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, SIDU stock reached a trading volume of 3743713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIDU shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sidus Space Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

SIDU Stock Performance Analysis:

Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.16. With this latest performance, SIDU shares dropped by -13.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.29 for Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3813, while it was recorded at 0.2359 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3336 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sidus Space Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -165.14 and a Gross Margin at -58.32. Sidus Space Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -176.05.

Return on Total Capital for SIDU is now -116.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -147.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -176.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.19. Additionally, SIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] managed to generate an average of -$200,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Sidus Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] Insider Position Details